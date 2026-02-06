'God always knows best’ - Families prepare for funerals of 11 Isipingo crash victims

Eleven people died last week when a truck and a minibus collided on the R102 in Lotus Park.





Officials say the truck driver lost control of the vehicle in rainy weather and crashed into an overloaded taxi.





The Department of Transport says the truck's tyres were worn out.





A mass prayer was held in Umlazi on Thursday.





The victims, aged between 18 and 69, will be laid to rest in various parts of the province, with one funeral taking place in the Eastern Cape.





Bheki Mkhize lost his partner, 51-year-old Nteboheng, in the crash.





She'll be laid to rest in uMgababa on Saturday.





"I couldn't believe it when I heard she had passed away. What's painful is that she died on a route she doesn't normally use. God always knows best.





"The day of the 29th has been written in my life in a painful way: On the 29th of November last year, I laid my daughter to rest, and on the 29th of January, I lost the mother of my household."





