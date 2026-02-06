'God always knows best’ - Families prepare for funerals of 11 Isipingo crash victims
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Families will bid their final farewells to the victims of a horrific crash in Isipingo over the weekend.
Families will bid their final farewells to the victims of a horrific crash in Isipingo over the weekend.
Eleven people died last week when a truck and a minibus collided on the R102 in Lotus Park.
Officials say the truck driver lost control of the vehicle in rainy weather and crashed into an overloaded taxi.
The Department of Transport says the truck's tyres were worn out.
A mass prayer was held in Umlazi on Thursday.
The victims, aged between 18 and 69, will be laid to rest in various parts of the province, with one funeral taking place in the Eastern Cape.
ALSO READ: Six relatives killed in Mtubatuba crash to be laid to rest on Sunday
Bheki Mkhize lost his partner, 51-year-old Nteboheng, in the crash.
She'll be laid to rest in uMgababa on Saturday.
"I couldn't believe it when I heard she had passed away. What's painful is that she died on a route she doesn't normally use. God always knows best.
"The day of the 29th has been written in my life in a painful way: On the 29th of November last year, I laid my daughter to rest, and on the 29th of January, I lost the mother of my household."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Parental fatigue laid bare as listeners give a voice to the exhaustion
When Stuart phoned in, his exhaustion struck a chord. Alongside other pa...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of February 2026 with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago