Families of SA men stuck in Ukraine ‘encouraged’ by Ramaphosa response
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
The families of 17 South Africans stuck in Ukraine say they are encouraged by the swift response of the Presidency to their plea.
The men say they were promised security training and high-paying jobs in Russia by their recruiters, but found themselves on the front line of the Russia-Ukraine war.
It's understood they are stranded in Donbas.
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday about getting the group back home.
Family member Nombuyiselo Kinase-Nukansi says the response shows the matter is being treated with urgency.
However, she lamented the lack of direct communication between the families and the President’s office.
“There isn't a communication channel between the two structures, that is the families as well as the office of the presidency. We don't have any specific person that is assigned for family members to speak with and be able to give us updates, or at least to establish the status of the men that side.”
She says the families are aware of the legal complexities surrounding the matter.
“As much as we don't have that legal background, we acknowledge that there might be charges that will be issued against them, but now the first priority in the whole matter is the return of 17 men alive.”
