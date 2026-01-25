Families bid farewell to pupils killed in Vanderbijlpark crash

In a tragedy that sent shockwaves across the nation, 14 pupils died this week when the minibus taxi transporting them to school collided with a truck on the Golden Highway.





The 22-year-old minibus driver Ayanda Dludla has been charged with murder.





The funeral service for Ofentse Vinger, Bokamoso Mokhobo and Thabo Moetjie is underway in Sebokeng.





Family members have been paying tribute to the victims.





"My name is Lesedi Mokhobo and I'm Bokamoso's cousin. Bokomoso was a young, beautiful lady with a beautiful smile and a bubble personality. Though you are no more, you will be forever remembered for those unforgettable dance moves.





"I feel like I'm dreaming, I keep hoping that someone will wake me up from this nightmare or tell me that it's a prank."





"You supposed to be burying me. On the first day of school I waited up til midnight to pray that God walks with you, through your education journey not knowing that you will only go to school for three days."





