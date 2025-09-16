False kidnapping case lands KZN woman in hot water
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says on Saturday, the 26-year-old claimed three men in KwaMagwaza in Melmoth had abducted her three-month-old baby.
“Police unleashed a search team comprising different role players to search for the child, and after several hours of extensive search, it came to light that the woman had lied about the kidnapping, and that she never gave birth to a baby.
"Police found that the woman had lied to her boyfriend and his family that she was pregnant and had given birth. The same woman had told her own family that she had had a miscarriage.”
The woman has been arrested and is set to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Contacting employees after work: Is it allowed or not?
The right to disconnect is a growing trend globally, with many countries...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
LISTEN: Unforgettable neighbour tales with Stacey and J Sbu
From lawn inspectors to unexpected party guests, these neighbour stories...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago