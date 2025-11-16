Fake weight-loss products under the microscope
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Regulatory authority
SAHPRA says it is monitoring online platforms to stop the sale of counterfeit
weight-loss medicine.
The regulator says non-compliant GLP-1 products are being promoted on social media as quick slimming solutions.
The authority says it has not approved ANY oral GLP-1 products for use in South Africa.
It warns that unregistered medicine may contain harmful or undisclosed ingredients.
Selling or advertising these products is illegal under the Medicines and Related Substances Act.
SAHPRA spokesperson Yuven Gounden says they will continue clamping down on illegal sales.
He has urged the public to only buy medicines only from licensed pharmacies.
“SAHPRA has become aware of companies illegally marketing these products claimed to be authorised by SAHPRA and major retail pharmacies. These claims are untrue. Many products are shipped from outside of South Africa and claimed to be within our borders, which is also false.”
