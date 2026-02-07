Fake environmental health practitioners on the rise

"Sometimes you find these are practitioners or persons who were removed from the register and continued to practise or other people within the community who are just chance takers,” says Chairperson of the Professional Board for Environmental Health Practitioners, Mashudu Mukoma.





The Health Professions Council of South Africa has issued a stern warning against the scourge.





It says there'll be consequences for those found to be unqualified food inspectors.





" Over the past few months, we have noticed the persons across all provinces in South Africa with the highest provinces reported in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga," says Mukoma.



"The persons arrive at a food premises and remove food staff from the shops. In some instances, they will demand registration of premises, in some instances to issue a fine and for the clients to then be required to be paid."



She says consequence management is in place to prevent the scourge from growing.





"We have the inspectorate offices, which are then responsible for investigating these cases and they then deal with those identified persons."





