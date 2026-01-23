Fairview residents block N2, R102 over prolonged water outages

The roads between Hibberdene and Umzumbe have since reopened.





On Friday, motorists encountered mounds of sand blocking the routes.





Ward 13 councillor Tessa Perryman says residents in Ward 13 are still without water, with some households going up to three weeks without supply.





ALSO READ: Hibberdene residents demand answers as water outage drags on





" When the system crashes, it takes days for the water to come back and feed Ward 13. I keep asking Ugu to send tankers. I keep asking Ugu that I need more community Jojos. I keep requesting. I keep begging, and yet nothing happens."





Ugu Municipality says the outage was caused by damage to a bypass pipe at Batstone Bridge.





Perryman adds that poor communication from officials has only deepened frustrations.





"There is a total disrespect towards us as ward councillors on the ground and the residents.