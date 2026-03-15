Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife warns foot-and-mouth disease disrupting conservation efforts

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife says foot-and-mouth disease has continued to disrupt conservation operations at several reserves.

Biodiversity conservation manager at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Vuyisile Radebe says they are concerned about the impact of foot-and-mouth disease on game sales and community programmes.

“At some point earlier this year, we were told to quickly do tests because we are suspecting that it's gone to the Drakensburg and your eland population might be infected. We did that and fortunately, it came back negative. So, we are concerned about the spread as well. We are concerned about us not being able to give our community’s needs.

“It’s been protein for them, and that is how we've been building relationships with our traditional authorities, because whenever it's time for culling, we knew that we had a number of animals that we were giving to those ones in terms of the revenue, because we charge about R30 per kilogram.”

What is Ezemvelo doing to prevent the spread of the disease?

The conservation group held a media tour in Hluhluwe Imfolozi Game Reserve this week.

Radebe also rejected claims that the outbreak originated from wild animals in protected areas.

However, she says they have come up with plans strengthen fencing in some areas to reduce contact between wildlife and livestock.

“We are going to be introducing spraying, like when you do when you are crossing [the] border as the influx is coming in so that we try and do something as Ezemvelo. We are also looking for money as well, and there is possibility for an external funder that we are going to put double-strand fencing.

“We're going to put just one strand that is going to limit the animals going into contact with the livestock on the other side because how it transmitted or how we got it in the park as well was the nose-to-nose contact between the cattle and the buffalos.”

ALSO READ: Mchunu prepares return to politics amid ongoing investigations

Vandalism and robbery remain major concerns

Ezemvelo had earlier warned communities near the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park about the dangers of cutting boundary fences around the reserve.

About 10 metres of fencing near the Okhukhu gate was cut, and seven support poles stolen.

The conservation agency's Musa Mntambo said this was not an isolated incident.

He says they have been battling with crimes of vandalism and illegal hunting there for years, prompting them to open a criminal case.