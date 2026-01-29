Eyewitness describes ‘horrific sight’ moments after Isipingo horror crash

The crash happened in rainy weather on the old R102 in Lotus Park.

ALSO READ: Efforts begin to clear wreckage from deadly Lotus Park crash

Eleven taxi passengers were killed.

Local resident Afzar Khassim, who was driving along the route, said he and his passenger arrived at the scene barely a minute after the collision.

“We’ve seen many car crashes on this road and many fatalities, but this one was out of this world.”

“All we saw were bodies lying all over. Horrific sight. We rushed to the taxi, trying to assist the people, and if there was a way that we could assist them out of the taxi. Unfortunately, we were taking lifeless bodies out. We heard two people screaming in the taxi. Unfortunately, the driver was trapped.

He says one of the victims was a child who was on their way to school.

It has been determined that the truck’s tyres were worn out and that the driver experienced a brake issue, which caused him to swerve and crash into the taxi.

Officials also said the taxi was overloaded, with 18 people travelling together at the time of the crash.

The taxi driver’s permit had also expired.