Extremely high fire danger warning issued for KZN
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Some parts of KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert for wildfires on Monday.
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions in the northern and far western parts of the province.
Amajuba, Zululand, Umkhanyakude, and Umzinyathi are among the areas affected.
Communities in districts such as uThukela and Harry Gwala have also been urged to stay alert, with veld fires likely to flare up.
Simon Thomas who is from the KZN Fire Protection Association says this is expected during this time of year.
" This time of the year, we are extremely dry and we are starting to go into spring now, so temperatures are going up. The days are getting longer, and we are in, from what I'm seeing, could be quite a difficult week this week with quite warm temperatures, especially for this time of the year. So be extremely cautious.
“Do not start a fire that you cannot stop. Report any smoke that you see to the closest authorities so that we can get on top of it and extinguish the fire before it causes damage to life limit property."
