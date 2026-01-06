Extreme heat alert: KZN warned of dangerous, sweltering conditions

Forecasters have issued an advisory for hot and humid conditions, warning the heat index could climb above 38 degrees Celsius in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.





"Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KZN today," the South African Weather Service said in a statement.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says it's important that you drink plenty of water, take regular breaks, and avoid long periods in the sun.





ALSO READ: Lightning strike kills two at North West event





"Paramedics would like to urge everyone to please stay hydrated. Carry enough water with you, as well as, obviously, if you are doing excessive work or excessive exercise, please take some breaks and make sure that you rehydrate accordingly.





"So, with this in mind, we also need to think of the elderly, young, as well as animals. The elderly and young lose a lot more water when they actually are sweating."





He has also advised pet owners to ensure their animals have access to sufficient water.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)