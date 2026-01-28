Another intervention looming at Impendle Local Municipality

This comes after staff salaries weren't paid this month.

This is the third time in less than a year that MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has had to step in.

There were issues over pay in December and May last year.

Buthelezi says he's concerned about the municipality's inability to meet its financial obligations.

The MEC says he will visit the municipality on Wednesday.

“To address counsellors because they've been unable to pay salaries, which is totally unacceptable and shows a complete lack of leadership both politically and administratively. Therefore, we do make a call that proper financial management must happen in all municipalities so that we are accountable for the funds that we receive from the national fiscus.”

Meanwhile, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union in KZN has condemned the nonpayment of salaries, calling it inconsiderate and inhumane.

The union says it's also gearing up for industrial action if COGTA fails to act.