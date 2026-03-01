Alleged extortionist linked to security guard killings to appear in Durban court

The 42-year-old is said to have demanded money from a security company owner in January and threatened to kill his employees.





The owner didn't comply and instead reported the matter to police in Durban Central.





In the same month, three security guards employed by the company were killed.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says the threatening phone calls to the owner persisted.

"The owner of the security company subsequently deposited the money requested by the extortionist.





Members from Crime Intelligence gathered information of the suspect's whereabouts. The Intelligence was relayed to the Provincial Task Team as well as the Durban Metropolitan Police Tactical Team to operationalise.





The team pounced on the suspect at Cornubia where he was arrested and subsequently charged with extortion. Investigations on the three murder cases involving security guards are ongoing."





