Experts warn reckless driving fueling SA road death crisis

Road Safety campaign, Arrive Alive says with 85% of deadly crashes linked to human factors, the country must confront the uncomfortable truth that there is a blatant disregard for traffic laws.





It highlighted driving under the influence of alcohol, texting while driving, speeding, impatience, driving in the emergency lane, not maintaining a safe following distance and failing to give way to emergency services as some of the offences.

A recent Compare the Market Australia study ranks South African motorists among the worst drivers in the world.

The study was based on 2023 global fatal-crash data.

KZN transport officials arrested hundreds over the festive season.

Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck says reckless behaviour costs more lives every day.

" We always say if we want reduce road deaths, we have to look at the four E's. We have to look at education, engineering, evaluation and enforcement.





“In South Africa, there is a definite need to look at more effective enforcement because that is what it is boiling down to, to this blatant disregard for the rules of road because of corruption.

“A lot of people think they can get away with what they're doing because they can pay a R200 bribe or some bribe to evade the consequences.”

Independent clinical psychologist, Maureen Mbense says human behaviour is driven by a number of factors.

" There's a lot going on in the world. There's a lot going on in our country, and all of that impacts human behaviour. The socio-economic climate of our country and societal pressures we have - all of those things impact on our behaviour.

“There is a culture of driving lately, [it’s about] social learning and role modelling [on what] others are doing.

“It's a manifestation of a whole range of issues, getting to a car and adding all of this. You're not even aware on your conscious level, but your conscious level needs to be on the road and alert. Obviously, it interferes with your concentration, just reducing it to the individual decision to be reckless. Maybe to some extent, but not so much. I think it's a combination of factors."

Mbense says we must focus on how to navigate a healthy responsible way of dealing with the challenges we face.





