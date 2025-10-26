Experts call for mental health support for first responders

It says in the 2024/25 financial year, 54 officers took their own lives part of a seven-year total of 300.

Experts examined the findings of an exploratory study which looked into the mental health status of first responders.

The research, which was published in the South African Journal of Psychology, revealed that police, paramedics, and firefighters experience higher rates of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and burnout than the general population.

ALSO READ: Police officers urged to seek mental health support amid worrying stats

The organisation’s Lerato Masenya has urged government and emergency services to provide confidential counselling regular mental health checks, and better rest schedules to protect those on the front lines.

“We need systematic changes that are focused on improving confidentiality that proactively address risk and also reduce burnout amongst frontline workers. Proactively screening for common conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances, especially following critical incidents.”

