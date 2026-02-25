Medical expert warns women got given full picture on menstrual options

A medical expert says women and girls aren't being given enough information about safer, cheaper and more sustainable options.





Researchers at the University of the Free State found hormone-disrupting chemicals in 16 pad brands and eight types of panty liners.





The study found that long-term use of these products could increase the risk of hormone problems, fertility issues, endometriosis, and some cancers.





The National Consumer Council has launched an investigation into nine sanitary towel brands to check compliance with the Consumer Protection Act.









Palesa Pads founder, Sherie De Wet, also warned that the SABS standard for sanitary pads does not include a section on chemicals at all.





Doctor Angelique Coetzee, former chairperson of the South African Medical Association, says there are currently four main menstrual options available.





Dr Coetzee explains: "The first one is the disposable pads, and you have seen some of the data around it. It's not quite well regulated on the chemical side. I think there will be some movement going forward on that.







“You get reusable washable pads, you get your menstrual caps, and then you get your period underwear.





“It's a panty that you wear when you've got your period, so each one works very well."





She says the alternatives require basic facilities like water and privacy, as well as training.





"If we look at the menstrual cup, it's safe and it's very cost-effective over time. It requires something like clean water, privacy, confidence, and proper teaching."



“So, for an adult woman with a private bathroom, it's excellent. For a 13-year-old girl sharing her home, using a school toilet without locks or without running water, it might be stressful and sometimes frightening.



"If you look at the reusable cloth pads, they're also very practical and affordable, but again, they also need some water, and you need to make sure there's a place where it can dry privately."



Dr Coetzee says they are also not easily available.



"Females, you need to know what is the problems [sic], what are my options and then I need to make that choice.



“Would a cup be the cheapest over five years? Would the period underwear? What would be the lifestyle? If you look at your reusable pads, it's cheap over one to two years. Your cup is the cheapest over five years, but it's not the cheapest to adopt," adds Dr Coetzee.

