Expert says global powers unlikely to stop Middle East escalation

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend, with the attacks killing the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as top security officials.

While Tehran’s counter-strikes have targeted US assets across the Gulf region, other facilities like airports have been caught in the crossfire.

Expert John Stremlau says Donald Trump's approach and Benjamin Netanyahu's priorities are central to how the crisis unfolds - and will determine if the conflict escalates or is contained.

Stremlau says the situation ultimately comes down to who puts down their weapons first.

But he says he does not see it being Trump or Netanyahu.

"I would bet against their ability to manage the politics of the situation. Donald Trump within the American system is acting monarchical like a king. This military action does not have congressional approval [or] prior approval. It is one man that is going to create, I think, enormous problems for the Middle East and for the rest of us.”





READ: Spike in registrations as SA citizens seek to leave Middle East

Senate Republicans have voted against a resolution requiring that Trump seek congressional approval for future military action against Iran.

The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, failed on a 47-53 vote on Wednesday.

US Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, says the war with the Islamic republic could last up to eight weeks.

Human rights monitors say more than 1 000 civilians have been killed in Iran.

Meanwhile, at least 80 sailors have been killed and dozens are missing after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Iran’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mansour Shakib Mehr, says the war is a violation of international law.

"Directly challenging the principle of state sovereignty undermines the very foundations of sovereign equality and sets a reckless precedent with potentially severe and unpredictable consequences for the stability of the international system."





