Expert urges pregnant women not to ignore depression, anxiety

During National Pregnancy Week, the South African Society of Psychiatrists is urging pregnant women not to ignore mental health symptoms or stop medication without medical advice.





It says in South Africa, between 16% and 50% of women experience depression or anxiety during pregnancy, and up to one in ten are at high risk of self-harm.





Psychiatrist Renata Schoeman warns that untreated depression and anxiety can place both mother and baby at risk.





" Untreated mental illness during pregnancy affects not only how a woman feels, but also how her body functions and how she's able to care for herself and a baby.





ALSO READ: New WhatsApp chatbot launched to support women, children facing GBV





“Research shows that untreated depression, anxiety - when women cease to use their medication - increases the risk of premature birth and low birth weight in the infant and the development of the baby.





“Difficulty bonding with the baby after birth. And then big concern for us is severe postnatal depression and relapse with self-harm or even suicide in the mother."





Schoeman says these conditions are common, treatable, and preventable with early support.





Pregnant women in need of help can contact SADAG’s 24-hour helplines at 0800 567 567.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)