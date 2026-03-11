Expert urges energy resilience despite improved Eskom supply

An energy expert says that while South Africa's electricity system is showing measurable improvement, businesses should accelerate their energy resilience plans rather than slow them down.





Eskom reports improved power generation capacity





Eskom says more than 65% of its power generation capacity has been available this financial year ending on the 31st of March.





It states that Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has operated continuously for 365 days.





Renewable energy expert Ian Burger says the results of improved supply are showing.





Burger, from the SOLA group, says the 1.1 GDP growth recorded in 2025, the highest level in four years, was partly due to a more reliable electricity supply.





Energy security still critical for key industries





But he says sectors such as manufacturing, construction and mining still need sustained energy security.





" I think it's directly kind of a response that security needs to be kind of sustainable for these industries to actually attract investment and further develop to see long-term growth.





"So I think the key thing is to have an extended, reliable supply of energy for these industries to really kind of start growing again and actually benefit the growth of the South African economy."



Burger says continued investment in renewable energy and battery storage will be critical to maintaining stability as South Africa gradually retires coal-fired power stations.



Government welcomes latest GDP growth figures





On Tuesday, Stats SA released the latest GDP figures.





SA's economy expanded by 0.4 per cent between October and December.





Stats SA says key sectors driving the expansion include finance, trade, and agriculture.





The government has welcomed the latest GDP figures.





"Government believes that the reforms that are being implemented through Operation Vulindlela and government/business partnership are enablers of this sustained growth," says acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa.





"Government will continue to work with all partners to accelerate inclusive growth, support investment and build a resilient economy that delivers sustainable development and job creation."





