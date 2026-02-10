Expert: Electricity tariff hikes can only be challenged in court

An expert says the only way to challenge the Nersa-approved hikes is through the courts.

Chris Yelland, an energy analyst from EE Business Intelligence, has been reacting to the national energy regulator's approval of back-to-back tariff increases of 8.7% this year and 8.8% next year.

Nersa says the adjustment, up from an initial 5%, was to make it up to Eskom after it blundered a previous price determination.

According to the utility, the miscalculation led to a R107 billion shortfall. The move's been criticised by civil society groups and the business sector.

Yelland says legal action would be the only way to challenge the hikes.

"Not even the minister can change Nersa’s decision because Nersa’s decision is an independent regulator and it's a statutory body. The only recourse is to take the matter on review in the courts. Taking it on review in the courts is not a simple matter, nor is it a low-cost matter.

“It requires significant expertise and is an expensive and time-consuming process, so only people with serious money and serious intentions will have the money to do this sort of review in the courts."