Expert calls for more inclusive parental leave

Currently, mothers can take at least four consecutive months of paid maternity leave while fathers only enjoy 10 days of paternity leave.

The top court on Friday ruled that both parents can now share the respective four months, and 10 days leave after their baby is born.

The landmark decision stemmed from a legal challenge launched by Polokwane man Werner Van Wyk.

He was denied four months of parental leaveby his company when he wanted to look after his baby while the mother ran her business.

Erika Jooste, an Education and Gender Manager at Sesame Workshop International South Africa says she hopes for a better ruling in the future.

“A shift from maternity leave to parental leave is a landmark move that challenges the deep-rooted notion that caregiving is only a mother's responsibility. This legal change recognises the diversity of family and caregiving roles, and hopefully in the future it will also recognise social fathers.”

She says many children grow up without their biological parents and has suggested a more holistic approach is needed.

Jooste believes the socio-economic challenges of many South Africans should be considered.

“To extend this kind of paternal leave only to biological fathers doesn't mean justice to what we know as a community of care. So yes, it's landmark, but I do think there's opportunity for us to use this momentum to be more inclusive and also that mothers and fathers don't have to share the four months but rather that they can both be present in the four months they’ve been given.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)