Expert: 4-5% hike in minimum wage needed to ‘bridge the gap'

The comment comes as the deadline looms for written submissions on the National Minimum Wage adjustment.

It was extended earlier this month to 30 September 2025. The submissions from members of the public will help inform the report the National Minimum Wage Commission will compile with recommendations for the minister on the lowest amount workers should be paid next year.

The current minimum wage is R28.79 per hour.

"We would recommend to the National Minimum Wage Commission that they continue that trend to bridge the gap that has existed historically between a CPI increase while inflation on working class households outstrips the CPI which means that households have been getting poorer over a period of time,” says Mervyn Abrahams.

Abrahams has been speaking on behalf of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.

