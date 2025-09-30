Expensive meal leaves Durban patron doing the dishes
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
An expensive meal landed a patron at the sink of a Durban
restaurant after allegedly refusing to pay a bill of more than R1,000.
Ensure Security was called to the popular Italian eatery in Morningside on Monday evening.
They were shown to the kitchen where a man was scrubbing plates, pots and pans.
Ensure’s Kyle van Reenen says the man had eaten food worth R1,500 and then claimed he had no money.
“In the interim, the restaurant's management made the suspect wash dirty dishes in the kitchen.
“As a consequence, whilst awaiting the arrival of law enforcement, the South African Police Service was called to the scene and on arrival took the suspect into custody for further investigation and processing.”
