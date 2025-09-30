Expensive meal leaves Durban patron doing the dishes

Ensure Security was called to the popular Italian eatery in Morningside on Monday evening.

They were shown to the kitchen where a man was scrubbing plates, pots and pans.

Ensure’s Kyle van Reenen says the man had eaten food worth R1,500 and then claimed he had no money.

“In the interim, the restaurant's management made the suspect wash dirty dishes in the kitchen.

“As a consequence, whilst awaiting the arrival of law enforcement, the South African Police Service was called to the scene and on arrival took the suspect into custody for further investigation and processing.”

