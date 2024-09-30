 Exclusion of LGBTQI community by church ‘deeply painful’
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

A Durban activist says the continued exclusion of the LGBTQI community by some religious leaders is deeply painful. 

Aluta Humbane has been commenting after the Anglican Church of Southern Africa rejected a proposal to bless same-sex couples in welcoming parishes. 

 

The church voted against the proposal during a recent synod meeting, saying it was important to maintain unity and uphold traditional teachings. 

 

Humbane, who's with the Durban Lesbian & Gay Community and Health Centre, says she stopped going to church because she felt unwelcome.

 

"The reality is there are a lot of LGBTI people, and we see them as team leaders, and the negative stigma attached to being LGBTI could be coming from a place where people are homophonic and ignorant."  

 

Humbane feels that people in same-sex relationships shouldn't rely on others for validation.

 

"As an LGBTI person, how do we create a space that is safe for us without also infringing on someone’s rights."


