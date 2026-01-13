Excitement builds as KZN’s top matric achievers honoured

Newswatch managed to catch up with some of them on Tuesday morning.

Yanru Chen from Westville Girls’ High School stayed up to see her results at midnight.

She received seven distinctions.

"This feels super incredible and wild. All of the hard work has paid off; without God and the support of my family and friends, I wouldn't have been able to make it this far. So I’m truly grateful to them. I’m super happy that I have made my loved ones proud, and now I cannot wait to see my friends at school as we collect our statements today," said Chen.

Another Westville old girl, Riley Maher, said she's happy with her results.

"This has been so stressful and hectic, I was pleasantly surprised and shocked by my results because I expected less of myself. I got six distinctions, and I'm very proud of myself, so I'm really excited for the opportunities to travel."

Anna Correa from Eden College received nine distinctions.

"All my hard work has paid off over the years. I can't describe how happy I felt when I realised it was all worth it. I reached my goals, and I persevered."

Siyamthanda Masuku from Pietermaritzburg says she's ecstatic about her results, which include two distinctions for English and Zulu.

“I have received a provisional acceptance at AFDA at Johannesburg Campus to study business innovation, which I'm really excited about. I'm still waiting to hear back from my dream tertiary institution, the University of Johannesburg, and I am hopeful things will work in my favour. "

ALSO READ: KZN celebrates top spot in 2025 matric examsKZN celebrates top spot in 2025 matric exams

On Tuesday morning, KZN's top achievers will descend on the ICC in Durban, where they will be honoured by the Education Department.

The province led the way during the announcement of the 2025 National Senior Certificate results, taking the top spot.

At the ICC, the atmosphere is buzzing with excitement as top-performing learners from across the province, accompanied by their proud families, gather for the provincial awards breakfast.

Later, the department will reveal the top-performing districts and their top 10 performers, as well as KZN's top performer.

Meanwhile, KZN Education says the province coming first in the country comes as no surprise.

"We have always been saying that we are rolling out an academic improvement plan that we started three years ago. We kept on improving it as and when we received results.

“You will appreciate the intervention programmes we had throughout the year," said provincial spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi

KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the province is proud of its learners.

"This is historical, because this is the first time KZN has come out number one since the dawn of democracy.

“That means that all stakeholders put their minds together to say let's prioritise the future of our learners. That’s why today we are here to celebrate the good work of our educators, learners and parents for supporting their children."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)