Ex-owner of world's largest rhino farm arrested for trafficking
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu and AFP
Environmental officials have hailed the bust of a suspected rhino horn trafficking ring as a major win in the fight against international wildlife crime.
Among the six arrested is former rhino conservationist, John Hume.
Hume, in his mid 80s, owned the largest rhino farm in the world until 2023 when the Platinum Rhino Conservation in the North West province was bought by the African Parks NGO.
Hawks authorities say the group, nabbed on Tuesday morning, is facing charges of smuggling the horns of the endangered animals.
Investigators said they had discovered allegations of fraud involving government officials who issued permits for about 964 rhino horns to be sold locally but which were instead shipped to illegal markets in Southeast Asia.
They all lined up in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on a total of 55 charges including fraud, theft and money laundering.
Hume was granted bail of R100 000.
Spokesperson for the Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Chelsey Wilken says Minister Dion George has welcomed the arrests.
"We welcome progress of the Hawks in dismantling an international rhino horn syndicate. It is very clear that the Hawks are making progress on cracking the international syndicates that are responsible for the poaching of our wildlife."
The case has been postponed to December.
