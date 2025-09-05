Evidence leaders appointed for parly committee probing Mkhwanazi SAPS claims

They will be led by senior advocate Norman Arendse.





The committee has also confirmed that all identified witnesses have received invitations to appear before it, with the latest response having been received on Thursday.





" Is not even the last, because there were still two outstanding responses from [Acting ] Minister Cachalia and [suspended] Minister Mchunu. You'll see in the report that we are yet to receive their responses. [On] those witnesses that have responded, starting today, the senior counsel has met with [Police] Commissioner Masemola to do consultations," says committee chair Soviet Lekganyane.





The committee was set up after KZN's top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made serious allegations of corruption within the judicial system.





On Friday afternoon, it tabled a progress report on preparations for the hearings.





The committee has until the end of October to submit its report to the National Assembly.





" By the 15th of October, the technical team must start preparing the report, which should be ready for the National Assembly on the 31st of October.





"In the event the committee anticipates that it'll not conclude its work on time, it is the decision that this committee can take to make an application to the Office of the Speaker to request for an extension."





