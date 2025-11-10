‘Everything was a river’ - Newcastle old-age home battered by storm

The home’s CEO, Jo-Marie Batista, says floodwaters swept through the frail care facility, destroying property and terrifying residents.

“The entire home was a river, water everywhere, and the ceilings had collapsed in some of the bedrooms. We have a critical section that was completely underwater.

“All the bedding was wet; our old people were absolutely terrified. Our cottages are underwater. Our old age home has got serious damage, and everybody is in panic mode.”

Batista says staff acted quickly to move frail care residents to safer sections of the building as the ceilings gave way.

She says several bedrooms, cupboards and mattresses were left soaked, with the damage expected to run into millions.

The home cares for over 100 elderly residents, many of whom are bedridden and unable to move on their own. Batista says the storm instilled so much fear among residents.

“It is probably the worst storm we have ever had here in Newcastle. If you see what our roofs and things look like from the hail, it was huge. It was about 30 centimetres and higher deep, and the aftermath of that is still seen here at the facility this (Monday) morning. And when you stand on it, it's solid, like a solid ice block.

“I can walk on it without moving the ice.”

The Newcastle community has since stepped in to help with the cleanup and provide emergency relief.

“We’ve got a lot of people who have called in and have offered assistance. They asked what we need. We have requested blankets and things because we've had to use all the blankets that we had in stock to stop the water. So, our blankets are basically ruined because it is mud and water and everything that's gone through.

“We are never going to get them cleaned.”

