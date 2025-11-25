EU nations must recognise gay marriages recorded in member states: court

The couple, one of whom also has German nationality, were residing there and married in Berlin in 2018.

But when they tried to move to Poland and requested their marriage certificate be registered there, they were "refused on the ground that Polish law does not allow marriage between persons of the same sex," the Court of Justice of the European Union said in a statement.

"The spouses in question, as EU citizens, enjoy the freedom to move and reside within the territory of the Member States and the right to lead a normal family life when exercising that freedom and upon returning to their Member State of origin," the court said.

It said "such a refusal is contrary to EU law" and "infringes not only the freedom to move and reside, but also the fundamental right to respect for private and family life".

