EU hails South Africa G20 Presidency as a success

The EU held a pre-summit press conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

Leaders and delegates from the world's biggest economies continued to descend on Johannesburg for the first summit on African soil.

ALSO READ: Thousands take to the streets as GBVF officially declared a national disaster

President of the European Council, António Costa, said that Africa remains a strategic partner for the European Union, at a time when the world is grappling with multiple crises, including wars in Africa and Europe, humanitarian tragedies in the Middle East, and rising trade tensions.

Costa said they are unfolding against a broader backdrop of global challenges, including climate change, inequality, and poverty.

He told the briefing that the EU brings a simple message to the G20 gathering.

“We are here to work with our G20 partners. We are here to work together because nobody can tackle global challenges alone. South Africa made this year a success. It has used this opportunity to advance very important priorities.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said that she is extremely glad to be in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit.

She stressed that the G20 remains the premier global forum for finding common solutions to common challenges.