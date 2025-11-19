EU eyes training 3,000 police officers in Gaza: EU official

There will be a "need to stabilise Gaza with an important police force" if the current ceasefire endures, said the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

The UN Security Council voted Monday in favour of a US-drafted resolution bolstering President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip -- which has allowed a fragile ceasefire to hold between Israel and Hamas since October 10.

The peace plan notably authorises the creation of an international force that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly-trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise Gaza.

The EU has struggled to exert influence during the two-year war in Gaza due to splits within the bloc between countries supporting Israel and those closer to the Palestinians.

Keen to reclaim a role in the region, the EU will propose training Palestinian police officers -- who are not affiliated with Gaza's Hamas rulers -- as part of efforts to restore long-term security in the territory.

Around 7,000 police in Gaza are still on the payroll of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs the West Bank, the official said. Many have retired or are unable to work, but about 3,000 could be trained, he added.

The training would take place outside of the Gaza Strip, he said.

The EU has financed a police training mission in the West Bank since 2006, with a budget of around 13 million euros ($15 million).

EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the training proposal during talks Thursday in Brussels. The bloc will also host a Palestinian donor conference the same day, bringing together around 60 delegations, including Arab states -- but not Israel.

The conference will notably allow participants to "take stock" of progress on reforms by the Palestinian Authority, the official said.

The EU is the PA's main financial backer but has made future aid conditional on reforms, which it considers essential for the Authority to play its part in a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which Europe has long advocated.

