eThekwini's Southern Aqueduct to be shut down for 24 hours

The restriction will impact areas in the south of Durban.





The pipeline will be shut off at Kidd Place in Malvern at one o'clock tomorrow morning, with work expected to be completed by seven o'clock on Wednesday night.





eThekwini Municipality says contractors will be tying in the new pipeline to the existing one.





It says the work is part of the city’s upgrade project for a reliable bulk water network.





The city's Water Services Directorate says it will monitor reservoir levels during the shutdown and says the recovery of reservoirs may take a few days after work is completed.





Areas whose supply will be affected include Umlazi, Folweni, Ensimbini, Chatsworth and the Woodlands area.





Here is the complete list of affected areas:





Westcliff Reservoir: Bayview, Coedmore, Havenside, Phumphele, Umhlathuzana, Woodhurst, Woodlands, and Yellowwood Park.





UMlazi 1/1A Reservoir: UMlazi A, B, C, D, E, F, S, T and V sections.





UMlazi 2 Reservoir: UMlazi C, D, F, G, H, J, K, L, M, N, P, Q, R, Q, W, AA, BB, and CC sections.

UMlazi 3 Reservoir: UMlazi K, L and J sections.





UMlazi 4 Reservoir: UMlazi X (Malukazi), U, Y, and Z sections.





Umlazi 5 Reservoir: UMlazi AA, BB, and Z sections.





UMlazi 6 Reservoir: UMlazi AA, BB, and CC sections.





Ensimbini 1 and 2 Reservoir: Ensimbini, Ntabankulu, Mangamazini, and Mkhazini.





Folweni 1 and 2 Reservoir: Folweni A, B & C, Qhosheyiphethe and Dodoza.





Chatworth 1 Reservoir: Bayview, Bulbul, Croftdene, Havenside, Kharwastan, Phumphele, Silverglen, Umhlathuzana, Westcliff and Woodhurst.





Chatsworth 2 Reservoir: Arena Park, Bayview, Chatsworth Town Centre, Havenside, Kharwastan, Malvern, Phumphele, Silverglen, Umhlathuzana, Westcliff and Woodhurst.





Chatsworth 3 Reservoir: Arena Park, Chatsworth Town Centre, Croftdene, Montford, Risecliff, Silverglen, Welbedagt West and Westcliff.





Chatworth 4 Reservoir: Arena Park, Bulbul, Chartsworth Town Centre, Crossmoor, Enhlanzeni, Ezinyathini, Klaarwater, Kwamgaga, Montford, Moorton, Phumphele, Risecliff, Shallcross, Silverglen, Welbedagt East, Welbedagt West, Westcliff and Woodhurst.





Shallcross Reservoir: Buffels Bosch, Burlington Heights, Moseley Park, Queensburgh, Savannah Park and Shallcross.





Birchwood Reservoir: Mariann Industrial Park, Mulberry Park, Nirvana Hills and St Wendolins Ridge.





Harinager Reservoir: Shallcross





Klaarwater Reservoir: Crossmoor, Klaarwater, Moorton, Moseley Park, Phumphele, Savannah Park, Shallcross and St Wendolins Ridge.





Washington Heights (ReservoirP): Klaarwater, Nsizwaqkazi, Regency Park, Latana, Hlanganisa, Gwala Road Nsizwakazi and Sarjoo Road.





Intake Reservoir (Reservoir Q): Demat, Progress Road, Mawelewele Area, Intake Road, Luganda, Part of Nagina Township, Khoseleni Area, Sthundu Hills, Dambuza, Part of Bell Tower Road, Part of Grasmere Road and Mpongo Road.



