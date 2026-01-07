eThekwini worker’s drain dump sweeps up online outrage

It has sparked outrage on social media, with many commentators stating that it's actions like this that contribute to blocked drains and flooding during heavy rains.





The widely shared video clip shows the female employee in municipal uniform gathering a pile of dirt before pausing briefly, looking around, and then sweeping it into the drain.





In a statement to Newswatch, eThekwini Municipality says it's aware of the video and has launched an internal investigation into the worker’s conduct.





It has condemned the behaviour, saying the improper disposal of waste into stormwater drains pollutes waterways and harms ecosystems.





The city says internal processes will be followed to ensure procedural fairness for all parties involved.





It adds that appropriate corrective action will be taken once the investigation is finalised.





The municipality encouraged members of the public to report misconduct by city employees anonymously to its Integrity and Investigations Directorate on the toll-free number 0800 20 20 20.





