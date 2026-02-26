eThekwini water tankers back on roads after 'illegal' strike

The disruption left dozens of communities vulnerable, with 42 wards heavily reliant on tanker deliveries due to erratic water supply.





The municipality issued a return-to-work directive, and operations restarted on Wednesday.





Municipal water tanker and TLB operators went on strike on Tuesday over the alleged dismissal of a colleague, demanding his reinstatement and the withdrawal of disciplinary action.





They also raised concerns about rotational working shifts to cover acting positions and alleged unfair labour practices.





The city maintains that it is in the process of addressing employees' concerns.





eThekwini also confirmed that recruitment is underway to fill eight vacancies and appoint 60 additional drivers, while plans to add about 100 new tankers and introduce digital monitoring systems remain on track.





"A total of 39 tankers are currently out of operation due to license renewals and mechanical defects, with all expected to return to service by 27 February 2026. To stabilise supply, the Directorate also tabled a detailed water tanker deployment schedule for Ward 3 (Umzinyathi) and Ward 108 (Eskebheni/Umzinyathi),” the city said in a statement on Thursday.





"Each ward will receive between 9 to 12 tankers per day, depending on daily demand and convoy scheduling."





