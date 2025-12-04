eThekwini vows improved water supply for Ntuzuma, Inanda before Christmas

The municipality unveiled an upgraded pump station in Ntuzuma on Wednesday.





The city said that the pump station was not operating at full capacity as the pumps had reached the end of their design life.





The situation was exacerbated by a fire in 2023, which caused significant damage.





Mayor Cyril Xaba said emergency repairs were carried out on a small section, while the entire facility underwent an upgrade.





He believes the improvements will increase performance and reliability.





Meanwhile, Xaba urged the community to safeguard water infrastructure against vandalism.





" The repairs and upgrades have really improved the supply of water significantly in this area. We're told that there are 15 pumps that are housed in this station.





“In addition to that, there are the standby pumps. The standby pumps assist so that if one of the pumps fails, they're able to replace that pump within the shortest possible time.





“We are assured that what was a problem before has now been overcome, and people can now start to celebrate. They can now receive water that they've not been receiving."





