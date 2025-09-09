eThekwini tops number of complaints in new SAHRC report
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
South Africans felt some of their fundamental rights were violated over the past year.
"The highest number of complaints was in the areas relating to healthcare, food, water, and social security. The second was administrative action, and then we had equality, education, and labour relations," says the commission's Martin Nsibirwa.
The South African Human Rights Commission released its State of Human Rights in South Africa Report for 2024/25 on Tuesday.
It worked off data collected from over 2,000 complaints over the period, with the highest number of complainants between the ages of 41 and 50.
The commission's Martin Nsibirwa says the Department of Home Affairs left the largest number of people unsatisfied with its services.
" That is for issues such as people having issues with their identification. If there's one government department that one can say affects all of us, it is Home Affairs because it affects you when you're born, during your life, and also when you die.
"Then the second respondent in terms of complaints was Education, then the South African Police Service, and the Department of Health."
Nsibirwa says on a municipal level, the largest number of complaints were about the eThekwini metro.
He says many people are also still subjected to discrimination.
" Racism remains rife, and you recall that we had a number of high-profile incidents where we had private individuals, for example, involved in propagating racism.
"Xenophobia also is an issue that we picked up, and this is through disinformation and misinformation, which persist."
