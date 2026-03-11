eThekwini technicians working to restore power in Chesterville after ‘major faults’

eThekwini Municipality says technicians are working to restore electricity to parts of Chesterville and surrounding areas.





The City says the outage was initially caused by a medium-voltage cable fault on Monday between the Bramcote Distributor Substation and the Mayville High Voltage Substation.





eThekwini says technicians from the municipal Energy Management Directorate tried to restore power through an alternative supply from the Kaledon Distributor Substation.





Affected substations





However, another fault occurred on the feeder cable between the Ridgeview and Kaledon substations, resulting in a wider loss of supply affecting Chesterville and nearby communities.





The municipality says the initial fault at the Bramcote Distributor Substation has since been repaired, and electricity has been restored to some customers.





It says technicians remain on site repairing the remaining damaged cable to ensure full restoration of power.





"Work continues on the remaining affected cable to ensure the full restoration of the electricity supply to all affected residents.





"The City acknowledges the inconvenience caused by this outage and apologises to affected residents.





"We appreciate the patience and understanding of residents as the City’s dedicated teams continue working on the ground to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the City said in a statement.





uMkhanyakude worker survives electrocution





Meanwhile in northern KZN, an uMkhanyakude District Municipal employee is lucky to be alive after he was electrocuted while on duty in Nhlwathi.





Officials say Jimmy Msimang accidentally stepped on live wires at the Matshemhlophe Water Supply Scheme on Sunday.





Recent storms had caused major damage in the area, knocking down power lines. A number of communities have had to make do without electricity.





