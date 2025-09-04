eThekwini taxi strike leaves thousands stranded

Scores of commuters have been left stranded, arriving to an empty rank that’s usually packed with minibus taxis and people heading to work and school.

Many have turned to city buses, private transport, or are walking along Blackburn Road in search of a ride on Umhlanga Rocks Drive. Others have gone back home.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has urged the taxi industry to suspend the strike and keep services running.

He met with the Metro Taxi Council and the provincial Transport Department on Wednesday evening over issues such as delays in issuing operating licences and the impounding of taxis.

The city says it will fast-track the release of some impounded vehicles, within the law, and speed up permit applications in partnership with the province.

The Metro Taxi Council, which falls under Santaco, confirmed to Newswatch on Wednesday that no public taxis will be on Durban’s roads from today.

Chairperson Mathula Mkhize said regional associations will decide on the final move after weeks of failed talks with the City

Xaba says government is committed to resolving the issues — but in the meantime, commuters must not be left stranded.

One commuter told Newswatch the stay-away means she won’t be able to get to work.





"Normally, I take a taxi from Chesterville to Umhlanga every day. If they're saying it's going to take two days, I'll be absent at work, which means I won't get my commission."

Another commuter says he's been affected since the strike in the west of Durban on Tuesday.

"I am based in Clermont, and the strike has brought my daily life to a standstill. I had to cancel my trip to Hammarsdale due to the lack of transport.

"We are just hoping for a swift resolution to get the taxis back on the road and get our lives back on track."

Another woman says the alternative to taxis will be expensive for commuters.

"We will have to use double or even triple the amount we normally use to get to work. It'll definitely cause financial strain."