eThekwini set to introduce drones, AI for disaster management

The city held a three-day conference where companies got to demonstrate how their technology can help with disaster risk management.

The focus was on integrating drones, artificial intelligence (AI), and Geographic Information Systems to build safer and smarter cities.

The municipality says modern technologies will enable it to act before disasters strike.

One of the companies that took part in the demonstration is Pretoria-based QP Drone Tech.

" If I can create a risk profile of an area, I know which are the most vulnerable," says COO Jack Shilubana.





"Then I can be able to plan my response or mitigate that before it even happens because you can sometimes even channel water in a different direction.

"You can build walls and tunnels for water, even sometimes move people out of those areas that are prone. So, this is what the power of drone technology, AI, and GIS enables you to do."

Shilubana says the technology would help officials respond faster to disasters.

" Most drones in a space of five minutes can be up in the air. You switch it on, calibrate it, know the location, where it'll start from, and then you are able to capture images - the level of damage, infrastructure, you can see if people are trapped in specific areas, and you are then able to even guide teams on the ground to where help is needed most."





