 eThekwini sees uptick in business confidence
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

The future of eThekwini's economic growth is bright.

That's the word from Mayor Cyril Xaba after the latest release of Durban's Business Confidence Index.

After deteriorating for four consecutive quarters, the BCI has shown a drastic improvement.

It rose from 52.12 points in the third quarter of 2025 to 63.38 points in the fourth quarter.

The index ranges from 0 to 100, where a score below 50 implies a lack of confidence, while a score above 50 denotes confidence in Durban's economy.

The manufacturing sector experienced the largest gains, recording a 15.85% increase in business confidence.

Among other things, the BCI determines the current economic atmosphere and future direction of commerce.

The report is compiled by macroeconomics researchers at UKZN.

It's a collaborative project with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry and eThekwini Municipality.

The mayor says the BCI shows that businesses are optimistic about Durban's economic climate.

“It means that it's not all doom; we are doing something. I think we've got to give credit when it is true and then criticise when criticism is also required so that we're seen to be constructive and not destructive.”

