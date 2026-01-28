eThekwini says water supply stable amid Southern Aqueduct work

The municipality says parts of the southern region are experiencing disruptions due to ongoing tie-in work on the Southern Aqueduct, as well as occasional bursts in the existing pipeline.

In a statement, the city says water supply in the outer western areas remains stable, while other parts of the system continue to experience erratic service.

This comes after the shutdown of the 53 pipeline for repairs following a burst, although many northern communities are reporting a steady water supply.

Improvements have been noted in Ntuzuma and the surrounding areas following the re-commissioning of the Ntuzuma 2 Pump Station.

However, some areas relying on this pump station are still affected by ongoing vandalism of pressure-reducing valves.

The city says areas such as Trenance Park face frequent supply interruptions due to power outages and heightened seasonal demand.

Some communities remain without piped water because of limited formal water infrastructure and uncontrolled population growth.

While water tankers are being sent out to affected communities, the city has committed to increasing monitoring to ensure consistent and reliable water delivery.