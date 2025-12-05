eThekwini says security ramped up for festive season

They say the metro is ready to welcome over one million festive season visitors and keep the city safe.

Officials say over 2 000 officers are being deployed around the city - while surveillance along the beachfront has been expanded.

Speaking on Friday at the Durban beachfront, metro police commissioner Sibonelo Mchunu said officers will conduct day and night patrols, supported by more than 500 CCTV cameras.

There will be high visibility of patrols along the beaches, our promenades, our parks, our tourism hotspots. There will be high visibility in our dedicated traffic management routes, which will include our highways, your N3, your N2, and also your M4 South and your M4 North.

Mayor Cyril Xaba says the festive season is set to inject hundreds of millions of rands into the local economy.

He says with the cruise season now underway, Durban is welcoming a strong lineup of vessels and a rising number of international tourists.

“ We anticipate a direct spend of more than 341 million R, and the total contribution of 845 million to the city's GDP. This economic activity will help create over 15,000 jobs and generate more than 630 million in Taxes.”

eThekwini says the City’s State of Readiness plan shows that tourism growth and new events will help create more than 15-thousand jobs.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)