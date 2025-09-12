eThekwini residents urged to be more vocal about poor service delivery

The South African Human Rights Commission this week released its State of Human Rights in South Africa Report for 2024/25.





It's based on more than 2,000 complaints lodged over the financial year.





eThekwini topped the list of municipalities being flagged for human rights violations.





The commission revealed the KZN office received 395 complaints, with 35 directed at eThekwini Municipality.





Most complaints are around water and sanitation service failures.





" The vast majority of people that are being affected are the indigent people in the suburbs and in the township,” says Asad Gaffar, who is the chairperson of the eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement.





"Old grandmothers have to walk long distances to go and collect water from a water tanker. And in some instances, the tankers are infrequent, so there's no piped water into these communities.





"They still have to walk distances to carry a 25-liter and then carry it all the way back to their home."





He believes the city needs to be held accountable.





" Really in 2025, when you talk about the human dignity aspect, it's really sad that the officials in eThekwini do not see the injustice, so to speak. And that's what we've been highlighting for a very long time. If we allow this to continue and just keep turning a blind eye, not speaking about it, what will happen in the next 10 to 20 years? What will the future of this country be?"





eThekwini has been struggling with water supply for the last few years.





Supply was cut to a number of communities, including Tongaat, when water infrastructure was damaged during torrential rains and flooding.





The municipality has also said demand for water has risen and outweighs supply in some communities.





