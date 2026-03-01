eThekwini residents say illegal strikes leave communities without water

Some of the City's water tanker and TLB operators downed tools earlier this week over unfair labour practices.





They want the reinstatement of a colleague they say was unfairly dismissed and the withdrawal of disciplinary action.





The unprotected strike meant water tankers weren't available in dozens of communities.





Operations have since resumed after the municipality issued a return-to-work directive.





Ish Prahladh, the chairperson of the eThekwini Residents and Ratepayers Association, says while the workers' issues deserve attention, contingency measures should be in place to ensure residents aren’t get affected during unprotected strikes.





"The municipality should have things in place; they know what is happening, they know there is going to be a strike, but they never ever have a backup plan."





eThekwini says recruitment is underway to fill eight vacancies and appoint 60 additional drivers. Plans to add around 100 new tankers and introduce digital monitoring systems also remain on track.





Prahladh believes these developments should have happened sooner.





" We have the tankers. Those drivers should have already been employed, and water should be available to every area that has been without water. So, what I can't understand is why is there a delay? Because as far as I know, the tankers were ordered. The tankers are there. Why is there a delay in the recruitment process?"





