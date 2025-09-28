eThekwini renews university partnerships to tackle city challenges

He made the comments as the City renewed its partnership with five universities to tackle some of its pressing issues.

The Memorandum of Understanding between eThekwini and UKZN, UNISA, DUT, MUT, and Stellenbosch University was signed on Friday.

Xaba described the collaboration, which began in 2011, as the cornerstone of the City’s development strategy.

“This type of collaboration between the City and the research and development expertise in these universities will enhance our actions and assist us to improve service delivery across the City,” he said.

“This agreement is more than a renewal; it is a reaffirmation of the power of collaboration, the spirit of innovation, and our shared commitment to building a better future for the City and its people,” Xaba added.

READ: New Durban airport on the cards

He emphasized that by working hand-in-hand with academic institutions, the City is building not only a smart and sustainable Durban, but one that is inclusive and just.

At the heart of this partnership is the Municipal Institute of Learning (MILE), a pioneering platform that has positioned Durban as a global centre for municipal learning and innovation.

Through MILE, the City has become a beacon of knowledge exchange, attracting thought leaders, researchers, and changemakers dedicated to improving urban life.

The collaboration is mutually empowering. Higher learning institutions contribute cutting-edge research, innovation, and intellectual capacity, while the Municipality provides fertile ground for applied learning, community engagement, and real-world impact.