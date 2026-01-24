eThekwini plans long-term, humane response to homelessness

This week, the metro police demolished illegal structures hidden within thick vegetation on the sand dunes along North Beach.





The City says it was a targeted operation to clear a mushrooming informal settlement within protected indigenous vegetation.





It came after officers and city officials cleared an encampment on Che Guevara Road that has raised safety and health concerns for residents.





Ward Councillor Sharmaine Sewsunker, who was present during the North Beach operation, says it's an ongoing problem.





She said structures are often rebuilt soon after being removed. "If you move them from Che Guevara, they're filtering out into the suburbs. They're filtering out into the highlights burning areas like North Beach, south Beach.





"So if, if the city doesn't have a plan, we're going to continuously have this issue where we play musical chairs with them, moving them from one area and they're going to another area."





Sewsunker said the settlement was brought to their attention after residents complained of plastic structures concealed in the bush and day-and-night activity in the area, including open fires.

And then a woman was assaulted nearby. " I would hate to criminalize the homeless, but there's always a criminal element within those that are just, you know, minding their own business.





"I just hope that law enforcement takes this seriously and the steps up their patrols. We need to get more people or more law enforcement going into those areas and prevent it them from even taking timbers and chairs and even starting, we don't want to act afterwards."





"We need to prevent it."





The municipality says its strategy in dealing with the issue includes assisting people living on the streets, while ensuring that unsafe and environmentally sensitive public spaces are not illegally occupied.





It adds that coordinated enforcement operations have already contributed to a reduction in crime and are being rolled out across all municipal regions.





