eThekwini to oppose DA court bid over senior city appointments

The DA filed an interdict challenging the legality of the recruitment process for the posts of the directors of technical services, public safety and operations management.





Speaking at a media briefing in Durban on Thursday, Xaba was adamant that the council had followed all regulations and was satisfied that the candidates met the required competencies.





He said the positions have been vacant for a long time, creating an undesirable situation for administrative stability.





" For us, there's no concern. I don't think there's a case. I think it's politicking on the part of the Democratic Alliance. They are arguing urgency. I don't think that there's any urgency in the matter, and the matter must go on a normal court roll where we'll argue our case."





However, the DA believes the city ignored strict timelines and competency assessment rules for senior managers.





Its mayoral candidate, Haniff Hoosen, also addressed the media on Thursday, and claimed that one of the appointees does not have the minimum qualifications.





At the same time, he believes the process for all three was rushed.





" The shortlisting and selection process must be done within 30 days, and these deadlines were missed by months,” Hoosen said.





"Another important requirement is that before appointing these candidates, the municipal council must satisfy itself that a proper competency test is conducted for each candidate.





"What occurred here is that the municipality kept a release competency test a secret, and never made them available to the counsellors who have a legal obligation to ensure that this is done."





