eThekwini plans new homeless shelter to address growing encampment

It follows concerns over a growing encampment along Che Guevara Road near Berea.



Last month, Democratic Alliance Councillor Andre Beetge raised the encampment issue during an executive council meeting and called on the city to take urgent action.





Beetge said hundreds of people were living along the stretch of the road, creating serious health and safety risks for residents and the public.





ALSO READ: National shelter movement urges year-round support for GBV survivors





In a statement to Newswatch, the city said it is aware of the concerns, including fears that some foreign nationals may pose as homeless to engage in illegal activities.





It said the metro police will work with SAPS to investigate and verify the legal status of the people there.





Last month, Mayor Cyril Xaba said a new 400-bed homeless shelter in Lower Illovo is expected to be finalised by December and will accommodate up to 1,000 adults.





The city maintains that safety remains a top priority.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)