eThekwini moves to evict occupants from Berea heritage house

The City's rejected claims that it's allowed the historic house on 40 Wills Road to fall into ruin.





The DA in eThekwini has alleged the building has deteriorated because the municipality refused to lease it to an NGO.





The DA says an organisation applied to lease the building in 2015 with the hopes of turning it into a museum.





According to the party, it's now become a condemned structure housing more than 30 adults and 10 children.





eThekwini says the application to lease the building wasn't declined but instead referred to council for further consideration.





The city claimed the current occupants don't have a lawful lease or permission to stay there.





It adds that the house has been declared unsafe under building regulations.





The municipality says the site is being monitored, while steps are taken to preserve the building’s historic value].









