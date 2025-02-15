eThekwini monitors hand, foot and mouth outbreak in Durban
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi and Noxolo Miya
The eThekwini Municipality says response teams will closely monitor the outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in the north of Durban.
"Confirmed cases were reported at a school in Phoenix. Six cases have been confirmed among grades 1, 2, and 3 pupils, all under the age of 10."
This week, health officials visited nine affected schools in Phoenix, Greenwood Park, and Umhlanga.
The disease, which lasts between seven to ten days, affects infants and children - typically during the summer and autumn seasons.
It's spread through direct contact with infected people or objects.
The children experience flu-like symptoms including a fever, tiredness, sore throat and blisters... a few days after exposure.
The city's Gugu Sisilana has urged parents to seek medical attention when they spot it.
" The municipality would like to reassure the public that the situation is under control and emphasizes the importance of seeking medical attention when needed."
